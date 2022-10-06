Talking with Tucker Carlson, Kanye West doubles down on ‘White Lives Matter’ backlash

Rapper Kanye West, who has been embroiled in controversy this week after wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, apparently isn’t backing down anytime soon.

On Thursday, the rapper — whose legal name is Ye — found a kindred spirit on the conservative Fox News network. He appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on everything from West’s support for former President Donald Trump to abortion to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Sporting a full beard, a black hoodie, a cap emblazoned with “2023" and a lanyard with an ultrasound of a fetus, West told Carlson that he found the divisive shirt entertaining.

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought that the idea of me wearing it was funny,” he said.

He said he discussed the controversial apparel with his dad, whom he said was a former member of the Black Panther Party. West said his father noted that it was just a “Black man stating the obvious.”

His Paris Fashion Week outfit wasn’t the first time West has taken heat for his clothing. During the 2016 election, the rapper was regularly seen wearing the red “Make America Great Again” hat associated with Trump. Early in Thursday’s interview, West told Carlson that the accessory made him a target.

“My so-called friends-slash-handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over, that my life would be over,” he said. “They said stuff like, ‘People get killed for wearing a hat like that.’ They threatened my life. They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat.”

In the hours leading up to his interview with Carlson, West posted an Instagram video of the conservative anchor visiting the new Yeezy office to try out unidentified beverages and to test the fashion entrepreneur’s new 3-D-printed shoes.

West’s chat with Carlson comes amid no shortage of controversy. On Monday, Ye turned heads when he sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt, matching with conservative commentator Candace Owens in Paris. He received backlash from not only fans on Twitter but fashion world figures including Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

On social media, Hadid called West a “bully” for saying in an Instagram post that Karefa-Johnson “is not a fashion person” and mocking the boots the editor wore to Paris Fashion Week.

Vogue then released a statement on Wednesday in support of Karefa-Johnson.

“She was personally targeted and bullied,” the magazine’s statement said. “It is unacceptable. Now more than ever voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

West shrugged off the backlash Wednesday, though, writing on Instagram: “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.”

Beyond his Paris Fashion Week headlines, West has been publicly accusing the family of ex-wife Kim Kardashian of kidnapping his daughter “Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.” That prompted his former sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian to say she’s had enough.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays,” she said in a comment to one of his Instagram posts. “I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

His accusations come after it seemed that he wanted to mend his relationship with the Kardashians. Last week, the Grammy winner said he changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, “with thoughts of peace and respect.” A week before that, he said he regretted the stress he caused his ex-wife, who filed for divorce in 2021.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” the rapper said to ABC News’ Linsey Davis in an interview for “Good Morning America.” “But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either.”