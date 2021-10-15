Podcast: The story of an unsung Black Panther

The Black Panther Party, a Black power political organization, was founded exactly 55 years ago in California’s Bay Area and grew into a nationwide group that pushed for housing, food equity, education and self-protection. Several famous figures emerged from the group, including Eldridge Cleaver, Angela Davis and Huey P. Newton.

But history often overlooks those who do not serve in dynamic roles or who perform tasks away from public view. These people do the thankless but crucial work that keeps organizations running. Barbara Easley-Cox was one of these people.

Today, Easley-Cox recounts what she experienced as a Black Panther, from California to Algeria to North Korea and beyond.

Host: L.A. Times podcast producer Ashlea Brown

Guests: Barbara Easley-Cox

