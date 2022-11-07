Amy Schumer reveals she missed ‘SNL’ rehearsal because son was hospitalized with RSV

Amy Schumer revealed Sunday that she missed a “Saturday Night Live” rehearsal last week to be with her 3-year-old son during a viral health scare.

The comedian, who still hosted the NBC sketch series over the weekend, shared a series of behind-the-scene photos from her third “SNL” hosting stint, as well as the revelation that it had been “the hardest week of [her] life.”

“I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV,” the “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Only Murders in the Building” star wrote on Instagram, also sharing that her son was home and doing better now.

RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — can be dangerous for babies.

In California, health officials said that the virus is spreading widely and sending significant numbers of young children to the emergency room. Combined with the flu and COVID-19 concerns, they warned the public about a “tripledemic” or a “tridemic” as RSV cases rise and further strain is put on the healthcare system.

RSV typically doesn’t get much attention, but this year it’s hitting many parts of the nation particularly hard, possibly because RSV transmission has been relatively dormant for the last two years and there are many young children who have little immunity to the virus, The Times reported in late October.

“Shout out to all the parents going though this right now,” Schumer added. “I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive. My son is home and better,” wrote the star, who shares Gene with husband Chris Fischer.

Schumer was hosting the Emmy-winning sketch show for the third time. She previously hosted in 2015 and 2018. On Thursdays ahead of the live show — the “SNL” host, cast and crew develop and rewrite sketches, build sets, make costumes and prep make up.

“The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite. The crew! Donna. Jerry. Jodi. Genna. Tom Wally and on and on. Lorne [Michaels] has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts,” she added. “Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us.”