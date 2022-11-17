‘Days of Our Lives’ will honor John Aniston, but character’s fate is up in the air

“Days of Our Lives” is preparing to say goodbye to one of its longest-serving stars.

The soap opera will pay tribute to John Aniston, who starred on the series for more than 30 years, during his final episode next month. The Times confirmed Thursday that the “Days of Our Lives” sendoff will air Dec. 26 on Peacock.

Aniston made his “Days of Our Lives” debut in 1970, briefly playing Dr. Eric Richards, but became best known as crime lord Victor Kiriakis, whom he began portraying on the show in 1985. After more than 2,700 episodes, the series is readying its farewell to Aniston, but how Victor’s story will progress isn’t set in stone.

A “Days of Our Lives” representative told The Times that the writers and producer Ken Corday have yet to decide what to do with Aniston’s character.

The actor died Nov. 11 at age 89, his actor-daughter Jennifer Aniston announced on Instagram.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now ... I’ll love you till the end of time.”

On Monday, the daytime drama’s official Twitter account remembered the elder Aniston’s career with a video compilation of some of his most memorable scenes on “Days of Our Lives.”

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston,” the post’s caption said. “We love you John. Your legend will live on.”

In a statement shared with The Times, Corday remembered Aniston as “kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented.”

“John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our ‘Days of our Lives’ community,” the statement read. “He, along with our ‘Victor Kiriakis,’ will forever be in our hearts.”

During his “Days of Our Lives” tenure, Aniston won a handful of Soap Opera Digest Awards and received the lifetime achievement prize at the Daytime Emmys in 2022.

In an interview with the Television Academy, Aniston said he wanted to be remembered simply as a “good actor.”