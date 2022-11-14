John Aniston, soap opera mainstay and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89

Actor John Aniston, who long starred in the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and who was the father of “Friends” actor Jennifer Aniston, has died. He was 89.

His daughter confirmed Monday on Instagram that Aniston died Friday, sharing several photos of them together. She did not share the cause of death.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time.”

His daughter signed off her post with, “Don’t forget to visit.”

Aniston, whose career spanned six decades, was best known for playing villainous crime lord Victor Kiriakis on the daytime drama set in the fictional midwestern town of Salem. Since his debut on the NBC series in 1985, he had remained a steady presence on the show. (The show recently moved to NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.)

Aniston was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for the role in 2017 and last summer received the lifetime achievement award at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Born on the Greek island of Crete on July, 24, 1933, Aniston and his family moved to the United States when he was 2. He later graduated from Penn State University with a degree in theater arts and began acting after a stint in the Navy.

Aniston began acting in the 1960s with a small part on the series “New Man in the Precinct” and appeared in soap operas. He was first cast on “Days of Our Lives” in minor role as Eric Richards in 1970, but also appeared in “Love of Live” and “Search for Tomorrow.”

Aniston was married to fellow actor Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston’s mother, from 1965 to 1980.

In 1984, he married his “Love of Life” co-star Sherry Rooney, with whom he had a son, artist Alex Aniston.

Aniston is survived by his wife and two children.