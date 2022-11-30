Bestsellers List Sunday, December 4
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
2. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.
4. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.
9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
10. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
2. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
5. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.
6. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
7. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.
8. Number One Is Walking by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $30) A memoir covering the actor-comedian’s career in show business.
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
10. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
Paperback fiction
1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
5. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)
6. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
10. The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen (New York Review: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
2. The Best American Essays 2022 by Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) (Mariner: $18)
3. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)
4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. The Years by Annie Ernaux, translated by Alison L. Strayer (Seven Stories: $20)
8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $22)
