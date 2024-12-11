The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 15

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books: $40) The fifth book in the bestselling epic fantasy series Stormlight Archive.

3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

Advertisement

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

5. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

6. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) The acclaimed writer returns with a love story and ode to books and the libraries that house them.

Advertisement

7. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

9. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

Advertisement

10. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) LAPD Det. Renee Ballard tracks a serial rapist whose trail has gone cold.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illus.) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

2. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

3. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

4. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

Advertisement

5. Cher by Cher (Dey Street Books: $36) The superstar reveals her true story in the first part of a two-part memoir.

6. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

7. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

8. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped our world.

9. Patriot by Alexei Navalny (Knopf $35) The memoir of a political opposition leader who paid the ultimate price for his beliefs.

10. Ottolenghi Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press: $38) The popular chef reimagines comfort food with more than 100 personal recipes.



…

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

4. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

7. Wicked by Gregory Maguire (William Morrow Paperbacks: $20)

8. The Best American Short Stories 2024 by Lauren Groff, Heidi Pitlor (Editors) (Mariner Books: $20)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

7. The Best American Essays 2024 by Wesley Morris, Kim Dana Kupperman (Editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

9. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $20)

10. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin: $18)

