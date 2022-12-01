Cheat sheet: ‘What You Need to Know’ about the saga of the dating (?) ‘GMA’ hosts

Good Morning affair-ica?

“Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach — both married, to other people — have suddenly become embroiled in a purported cheating scandal so juicy it could rival the plot of Apple TV+'s broadcast news drama, “The Morning Show.”

Fervent speculation has been swirling around the nature of the TV journalists’ off-screen relationship this week after rumors of a workplace affair surfaced in the tabloids and on social media. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, have been engaged in “an alleged months-long affair,” while the Daily Mail published pictures and videos of the co-workers getting intimate with one another in New York City.

The rumored lovers have maintained an affectionate onscreen rapport while co-hosting “GMA3: What You Need to Know” since 2020. Known for sharing a love of fitness, they recently documented their journey training together for the 2022 New York City Marathon.

To quote the title of Holmes and Robach’s morning news program, here’s “What You Need to Know” about the latest scandal rocking the broadcast journalism world.

When did the alleged affair start?

According to an anonymous source cited by Page Six, Holmes and Robach started secretly seeing each other in March, around the time they began training together for the marathon.

An anonymous ABC News staffer told the tabloid that the pair had been “very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair a secret,” adding that the producers of “GMA” were “shocked to hear” about their clandestine relationship.

However, another anonymous source insisted to People that Robach and Holmes didn’t couple up until after both separated from their respective spouses in August. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated,” the source said.

What is the status of their marriages?

Holmes and Robach have each been married to their respective spouses — attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue — since 2010.

In contrast to the report in People, Page Six reported that the newscasters both separated from their partners nearly half a year after their alleged affair commenced.

What do the paparazzi photos show?

The Daily Mail printed dozens of pictures of Robach and Holmes cozying up to one another at a bar, grabbing coffee together, holding hands in the backseat of a car, visiting one another’s homes in the Big Apple, etc.

There is also footage of Holmes repeatedly touching Robach during a weekend getaway to a private cottage in the Shawangunk Mountains.

What have the co-hosts had to say for themselves?

As of Thursday afternoon, Holmes and Robach had not publicly addressed the scandal — and even appeared together on air that day as if nothing had happened.

“Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” Holmes asked at the top of Thursday’s show.

“Uh, me,” Robach replied while raising her hand and smiling for the camera.

(A moment of silence for their third co-host — and now third wheel? — Jennifer Ashton, who sat and smiled through the entire exchange.)

It’s worth noting that Holmes and Robach’s Instagram accounts have been deactivated since the story of their alleged cheating broke. However, an old Instagram post from Holmes celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary has been immortalized in screenshots that have gone viral on social media, for obvious reasons.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts she remained married to me the past 10 years,” he captioned the post. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses and opportunities to walk her fine a— out of the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

How has ‘GMA’ responded?

So far, the ABC program appears to be taking Holmes and Robach’s lead by staying mum on the controversy. A representative for “GMA” did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

What has Twitter been saying?

Naturally, Twitter has been having a field day with the piping hot morning-show goss. Here’s a sampling of what people have been saying about the scandal online:

The Good Morning America cheating scandal is giving what a scandal needs to. High stakes (co-anchors on the most watched American newscast), audacity (65 photos of broad daylight cheating), and evidence hiding in plain sight (the guy’s anniversary post) — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) December 1, 2022

The way I just gasped seeing Amy Robach and TJ Holmes hosting GMA3 after this affair scandal. Why did I think they wouldn’t be there 😂😂 — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) December 1, 2022

Raise your hand if you WERE NOT prepared for TJ Holmes and Amy Robach to both me hosting GMA3 today.



The lack of shame 😂 — Getting Cozy (@LeeLeeAne) December 1, 2022

lmfao screaming at how non-discreet TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were about their affair.



They may as well just called TMZ and leaked the story themselves. — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) December 1, 2022

Tell me why TJ Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3 acting like nothing happened??? Top stories? Y’all ARE the story lol — Nini (@HeyThereNiNi) December 1, 2022

what is joe biden’s plan to bring wendy williams back so she can exclusively comment on the amy robach and TJ holmes affair — n (@ceokimjisoos) November 30, 2022

I am going to need Wendy Williams to pop up real quick and give us the tea on Tea J Holmes and Amy Robach. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 1, 2022