Harry and Meghan tease ‘full truth,’ give release date in new trailer for Netflix series

Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” documentary series finally has a release date — and it’s coming sooner than you might have thought.

A dramatic new trailer revealed Monday that volumes one and two of the six-episode docuseries starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will debut this Thursday and Dec. 15, respectively. In the preview, the titular couple opens up about the former Meghan Markle‘s turbulent transition into the British royal family upon wedding Prince Harry in 2018.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on Earth happened?’” Harry says in the trailer.

The latest teaser offers glimpses into the media swarm and internal conflict that informed the Sussexes’ decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Harry and Meghan famously left the United Kingdom for the latter’s home state of California, where they currently reside with their two children in Montecito.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says in the trailer. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. ... It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution — this feeding frenzy.”

“I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you,’” Meghan says.

Interspersed with clips of the press descending on Harry and Meghan is archival footage of paparazzi hounding the duke’s mother, Princess Diana. Diana — the ex-wife of then-Prince Charles, who recently became king — died in a 1997 car crash while being chased by paparazzi in Paris. (The driver had alcohol and antidepressants in his system at the time.)

Harry, who was 12 when his mother died, has been vocal about the traumatic effect her fate has had on his mental health over the years.

“I was terrified,” Harry says, in the trailer, of the media circus surrounding his marriage to Meghan. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

“No one knows the full truth,” he adds. “We know the full truth.”

Directed by Liz Garbus, “Harry & Meghan” is billed by Netflix as an inside look at “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The project was developed in association with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, which struck a massive deal with the streaming giant in 2020.