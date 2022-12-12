Al Roker says recent hospital time was the ‘hardest yet’ in virtual visit to ‘Today’

Al Roker appeared virtually on the “Today” show Monday, a few days after returning home from what wound up being effectively a four-week hospital stay.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not gonna deny this. This has been the hardest [hospitalization] yet and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries,” the weatherman said, appearing on the show via a camera in his kitchen. “But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

Roker was first hospitalized in mid-November for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was discharged in time to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family, but returned to the hospital days later after experiencing some complications.

It was the first time in 27 years that he was not part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast for NBC. He also missed the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and its attendant NBC broadcast Nov. 30.

Roker looked thin Monday and sounded a bit ragged and sported an uncharacteristic graying mustache. But he still brought his trademark smile and jokes to the virtual broadcast.

“You know, you lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital,” he said. “I was in the hospital for four weeks, so, you know, it’s just a certain amount of weakness. ... I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

After thanking his wife, Deborah Roberts, and children Courtney, Leila and Nick, and saying it was just good to be home, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their support as well, saying they had been “terrific in coming by the hospital” during his down time.

Especially Hoda Kotb.

“Hoda was actually, I think, named an honorary doctor. She would just literally show up, you know — she did a ‘Ho-dini.’ You could just be there,” he said before going into full Jedi mode: “‘These are not the drones you’re looking for. Pay no attention. I’m not a member of the staff.’”

The 68-year-old’s list of operations goes back more than two decades and includes two knee replacements, gastric bypass, hip replacement, surgeries for carpal tunnel and back issues, plus a prostate cancer-related procedure in November 2020.

He said he was thinking of having another knee replacement in January, but acknowledged that he would be pushing that back to a later date.

Most of all, Roker was grateful, thanking those who had cared for him at the hospital and saying, “Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more, with a lot fewer resources, so I’m very fortunate and very blessed.”

In the meantime, Craig Melvin from the “Today” team had a few words of advice.

“Keep the ‘stache,” he said. Roker, in turn, twirled the tips of his mustache and smiled.