Pedro Pascal, ‘The Last of Us’ star and self-proclaimed ‘daddy,’ will host ‘SNL’

Pedro Pascal will bring his TV takeover to NBC’s Studio 8H where he’s set to make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut next month.

NBC announced Thursday that the actor will host the sketch-comedy series on Feb. 4. He will be joined by musical guest Coldplay, which will return for its seventh “SNL” appearance.

Pascal’s debut comes weeks after his latest series, “The Last of Us,” debuted on HBO on Jan. 15.

“The Last of Us,” based on the popular 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a parasitic fungus has turned humans into flesh-eating zombies. Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor tasked with smuggling an infection-immune teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country.

Together, they face the undead and dangerous human survivors to reach the cure-searching organization known as the Fireflies.

Pascal’s “SNL” gig also comes a month before he’s set to return as the titular character in Season 3 of Disney+'s “The Mandalorian” on March 1.

The actor, also known for “Game of Thrones” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” is well aware that his recent roles have been father figures. And so are his Twitter fans, many of whom have celebrated the actor as “daddy” — and not in the paternal way.

Pascal has also come to embrace the term of endearment. In a 2022 lie-detector video for Vanity Fair, Pascal said, “Daddy is a state of mind.

“I’m your daddy,” he declared.

Most recently, Pascal went viral for telling Entertainment Tonight at “The Last of Us” premiere on Jan. 9 that he is indeed the internet’s “cool s— daddy.”