Netflix reveals first poster for live-action ‘One Piece’ coming this year

Ahoy, “One Piece” fans!

Netflix announced Monday that its live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga series will be released worldwide later this year. The streaming giant also unveiled the show’s first official poster: a silhouette of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy setting sail at sunset on the seven seas.

Another image of multiple characters on a beach in front of a pirate ship has also surfaced — but Netflix is asking fans to visit the streaming service’s website to check it out.

Created by Steve Maeda and Matt Owens, Netflix’s “One Piece” is based on Oda’s pirate adventure novels of the same name. Oda is an executive producer on the series, along with Maeda, Owens, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Among the main cast of the highly anticipated project are Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Netflix has yet to announce additional cast members.

This is far from the first time “One Piece” has been adapted for the screen. A hit anime series inspired by Oda’s works has been airing in Japan on Fuji Television since 1999 and in the United States on Cartoon Network since 2004.

Numerous animated “One Piece” films have also been released on TV and in theaters since the early 2000s. The latest big-screen adventure, “One Piece Film: Red,” opened in the United States in November.