Netflix and Eiichiro Oda announce ‘One Piece’ Season 2

Straw Hats, rejoice: Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” series is officially getting a second season.

The streamer tapped series creator Eiichiro Oda to make the video announcement Thursday.

“It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show,” Oda said through a Transponder Snail, “which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it.”

He then revealed that Netflix’s response to the enthusiasm for the live-action “One Piece” series is a Season 2 renewal, before teasing what fans can expect in the next batch of episodes.

“It seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor,” said Oda, before drawing a picture of Tony Tony Chopper, the reindeer-human hybrid who also serves as one of “One Piece’s” adorable mascots.

Additional details have yet to be announced, including a release date, and Oda asked fans to be patient as it will “take a while” for the Season 2 scripts to be ready. (What Oda did not mention is that at least part of the delay with the writing is due to the Writers Guild of America being on strike since May 2,a labor dispute that includes issues like viewership data and streaming residuals.)

“One Piece” is based on Oda’s ongoing hit manga series, which kicked off in 1997. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy, who longs to find a legendary treasure that will make him the King of the Pirates. Along the way, Luffy assembles a devoted ragtag crew that includes Roronoa Zoro, Usopp, Sanji and Nami, who each have their own dreams. The ongoing anime series, which launched in 1999, has clocked more than 1,070 episodes so far.

The first season of the live-action “One Piece” concluded with a brief post-credit tease of a mysterious character that fans of the manga and anime likely recognized as a Marine officer named Smoker. It appears Season 2 will see the Straw Hat Pirates making landfall in Loguetown and Drum Island as their journey continues.