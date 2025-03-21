‘One Piece’ co-showrunner Matt Owens steps down from show to focus on mental health

Matt Owens, the co-showrunner of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” has exited the series.

In a social media post shared Friday, Owens announced that he is stepping down from the show “to take a break and focus on [his] mental health.”

“The last 6 years working on the live action One Piece have been a life changing journey,” Owens wrote on Instagram. “A dream come true. It’s also been A LOT. So I’m stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health. Thank you so much to Oda, Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and the entire cast and crew for your trust, partnership, and hard work. For now I’m gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await.”

Advertisement

Owens shared showrunning duties with fellow writer Steven Maeda. Filming for the show’s second season wrapped in February.