Jenna Ortega ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of TV’s original Wednesday Addams actor

A young woman dressed in black and wearing pigtails plays the cello in front of a window
“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega, shown in a scene from the Netflix show, paid tribute to Lisa Loring, who originated Wednesday Addams on screen.
(Vlad Cioplea / Netflix)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on screen, Tuesday on Instagram.

“Absolutely devastated. Thanks for everything,” the 20-year-old “Scream” and “X” star wrote, sharing two images of Loring in the classic TV role. Ortega’s post has since expired but was re-posted on Twitter by fans.

Loring died Saturday after a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed to Variety. She was 64.

A woman with long red hair and sunglasses on her head wearing a black shirt and red lipstick

Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams, dies at 64

A young Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in the 1960s TV series ‘The Addams Family.’ She also appeared in ‘As the World Turns.’

The “As the World Turns” and “Fantasy Island” actor played the brooding daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams in the classic “Addams Family” TV series, which aired from 1964 to 1966. She was reportedly only 6 years old when she took on the role.

Ortega has updated the character in the Netflix spinoff that debuted in November and was directed in part by Tim Burton. The eight-episode mystery also starred Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film adaptation and the 1993 sequel “Addams Family Values.”

Ricci, 42, reacted to the news of Loring’s death by posting a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram Stories along with a headline from Loring’s obituary in the Hollywood Reporter.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

