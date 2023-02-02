Jenna Ortega ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of TV’s original Wednesday Addams actor

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on screen, Tuesday on Instagram.

“Absolutely devastated. Thanks for everything,” the 20-year-old “Scream” and “X” star wrote, sharing two images of Loring in the classic TV role. Ortega’s post has since expired but was re-posted on Twitter by fans.

Loring died Saturday after a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed to Variety. She was 64.

Advertisement

The “As the World Turns” and “Fantasy Island” actor played the brooding daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams in the classic “Addams Family” TV series, which aired from 1964 to 1966. She was reportedly only 6 years old when she took on the role.

Ortega has updated the character in the Netflix spinoff that debuted in November and was directed in part by Tim Burton. The eight-episode mystery also starred Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film adaptation and the 1993 sequel “Addams Family Values.”

Ricci, 42, reacted to the news of Loring’s death by posting a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram Stories along with a headline from Loring’s obituary in the Hollywood Reporter.

