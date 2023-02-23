Advertisement
Send in the clowns: ‘It’ prequel series ‘Welcome to Derry’ coming to HBO Max

A man in a suit standing in front of a giant poster with a scary clown face on it
Bill Skarsgård attends the 2019 premiere of “It Chapter Two” in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
HBO Max has ordered a TV spinoff of the blockbuster “It” film franchise, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

The prequel series with the working title “Welcome to Derry” will take place in the same haunted town from the movies and the classic Stephen King novel, “It.” Filmmaker Andy Muschietti — who helmed both “It” (2017) and “It Chapter Two” (2019) — has been tapped to direct multiple episodes of the show, including the pilot.

Muschietti will also help develop the project alongside his sister, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said Thursday in a statement.

“‘IT’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘IT’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

The main ensemble of 2017’s “It” included Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” fame, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff. The sequel starred Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as their adult counterparts.

And of course, both horror movies featured an unrecognizable Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Clown. It’s unclear if any former “It” cast members will be involved in the prequel series.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” King said in a statement. “Red balloons all around!”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

