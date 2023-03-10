‘Stranger Things’ actor Grace Van Dien alleges sexual misconduct by movie producer

Grace Van Dien has shifted her focus away from acting after an encounter with a movie producer left her “so upset.”

“I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” she said in a Twitch stream earlier this week.

Van Dien, who joined “Stranger Things” in Season 4 as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, added that she’s looking for more agency after a producer on “one of the last movies I did” allegedly asked for sexual favors.

Advertisement

The actor, 26, said the producer, whom she did not name, allegedly “hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then had her ask me to have a threesome with them.”

She continued: “I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset.”

After news of her allegations spread, Van Dien tweeted Thursday that “as i get older, my work priorities are changing.

as i get older, my work priorities are changing. i'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. 🎥🤍 it's nice to feel calm. — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) March 9, 2023

“I’m waiting for the right project/the right people to work with,” she wrote. “It’s nice to feel calm.”

Van Dien, who also acted in the television series “The Village” and “Greenhouse Academy,” took the time Thursday to promote the 2020 short film “Monsters and Muses.” She “produced, directed and acted in” the project.

“More of this,” she tweeted.

“Starship Troopers” star Casper Van Dien voiced support for his daughter early Friday, tweeting, “I am so proud of my Daughter @GraceVanDien The sky is the limit for you!”