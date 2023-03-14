‘I’m not saying this is the end’: Pro Mark Ballas hangs up his ‘Dancing’ shoes

Mark Ballas’ time as a dancer and mentor on “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end.

During the final stop of the Dancing With the Stars tour in Las Vegas, the longtime “DWTS” personality announced that his freestyle with partner Charli D’Amelio would be his last.

“This will be the last time you’ll see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight,” he said at the Palms Casino’s Pearl Concert Theater on Sunday. “This is going to be my last dance.”

Representatives for Ballas and “Dancing With the Stars” did not comment.

Ballas, 36, made his “Dancing With the Stars” debut in 2007 when he partnered with “The Cheetah Girls” star Sabrina Bryan. The following year, he and Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi won the Season 6 Mirrorball Trophy. He took home his second Mirrorball Trophy with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson in 2009.

During his tenure, Ballas also partnered with Kim Kardashian, Melissa Joan Hart, Aly Raisman and Candace Cameron Bure.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans,” he said earlier in his announcement.

During Sunday’s show, Ballas also expressed gratitude for his Season 31 partner, D’Amelio, with whom he won his third Mirrorball Trophy in November. For Ballas’ final dance Sunday, the reigning duo re-created their winning freestyle where they waltzed, skipped and spun into each other’s arms.

Sunday’s announcement seemingly shocked fans, but Ballas assured audience members that they will see more of him.

“I’m not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner,” he said.

Ballas said he won’t return to dance with celebrities on the Disney+ show, but there is an opening on the judges panel.

Len Goodman, one of the three original “DWTS” judges, announced in November that he would be moving on from the competition series after last season.

“Whilst we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week,” Goodman, 78, said, “it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’”

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show,” he continued. “But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”