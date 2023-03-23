Has Beyoncé seen ‘Swarm’ yet? Series co-creator Janine Nabers says it’s possible

It seems that even Queen Bey can’t escape the buzz around “Swarm.”

Janine Nabers, who co-created “Swarm” with Donald Glover, said in an interview with Vulture published Tuesday that the music legend could very well be among the series’ many viewers.

When asked if Beyoncé had seen the show, Nabers said, “I think she has, actually.

“She knows about the show. People who are in orbit of Donald know about this show,” she said. “You Google Donald and Beyoncé, they hang out legit. They’re friends.”

“Swarm” stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a young woman disturbingly obsessed with a Beyoncé-type superstar named Ni’Jah. In the series, Dre gradually takes her fandom to extremely violent levels after she loses a loved one.

Nabers, who told Vulture she’d never met the “Break My Soul” hitmaker, said she had reached out to Beyoncé about “Swarm,” because she inspired the Prime Video series.

“I wrote her a letter basically being like, ‘Yo, you’re great. I love you. This is a show that we’re working on. These are the people that are writing on it,’” Nabers said.

She added that Beyoncé had previously collaborated with “a lot of” the creatives involved in “Swarm.” The series aims to take a scathing look at stan culture — but was not a “crusade to tear down anyone’s reputation,” Nabers said.

“I know it’s extreme, and I know that our character is doing a lot of crazy s—, but this is a love letter to Black women,” she said. Some social media users might disagree.

The series, which premiered March 17, also features Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris and Billie Eilish. “Swarm” fans anticipating a second season shouldn’t hold their breath, Nabers told The Times earlier this month.

“This is a limited series,” she said. “This is a story that has a very clear beginning, middle and end, so this is it.”