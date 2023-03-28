Chanel West Coast leaves MTV’s ‘Ridiculousness’ to produce and star in her own shows

Chanel West Coast, a longtime co-host of MTV’s “Ridiculousness,” has left the comedy series to executive produce, create and star in her own shows, the TV personality announced this week.

The shows include scripted and unscripted series as part of an overall deal with Paramount Media Networks, MTV’s parent company, Variety reported.

“I’m SO excited for this next chapter!” she wrote Monday in an Instagram post. “To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu series tv show coming out soon!”

Advertisement

“I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well,” the rapper and singer added. She also thanked fans of “Ridiculousness,” which she co-hosted alongside Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim for 12 years. “Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon.”

Before co-hosting nearly 700 episodes across 30 seasons of “Ridiculousness,” Chanel West Coast starred in Dyrdek’s reality TV series “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory,” which was also on MTV.

The show followed Dyrdek, an entrepreneur and former professional skater, and his employees and friends around his indoor skateboard park and office in downtown L.A.

As a recording artist, Chanel West Coast — born Chelsea Dudley — was affiliated with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment. She has worked with artists including Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana and YG, and in 2020 released her debut album, “America’s Sweetheart.”

In 2017, Chanel West Coast also appeared in the VH1 reality show, “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

Former co-host Brim reacted to the Instagram announcement with a series of clapping emojis.

“Next steps will be big!” actor and model Don Benjamin wrote. Others questioned why she didn’t give Dyrdek a shoutout in her post.