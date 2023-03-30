Advertisement
Television

Hello again, friend of a friend: Netflix reunites ‘Scott Pilgrim’ stars for new anime

A young man in a gold T-shirt holds aloft a guitar onstage
Michael Cera will return to the world of “Scott Pilgrim” for Netflix.
(Universal Pictures)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
“Scott Pilgrim” is returning to the screen and its main players are coming along for the ride.

More than a decade after starring in Edgar Wright‘s 2010 cult favorite “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza and more actors will reunite to lend their voices to an upcoming anime series, Netflix announced Thursday.

Cera will reprise the titular role and his co-stars will portray their respective characters from the film.

Created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel follows a 22-year-old Toronto slacker and wannabe rocker (Cera) who must defeat the evil exes of his girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Winstead). O’Malley will executive produce the new series and serve as showrunner with BenDavid Grabinski.

Wright also will executive produce the Netflix anime, animated by Science SARU.

Additional “Scott Pilgrim” stars returning for the anime series are Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Mae Whitman and Chris Evans. See the full cast lineup here.

“We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up,” O’Malley and Grabinski said in a press release. “It’s going to be a wild ride.”

“After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’ I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together,” Wright tweeted Thursday, “and… you are going to lose your minds.”

Anamanaguchi will provide the music for the “Scott Pilgrim” anime more than a decade after the 8-bit music group scored the 2010 video game “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game.”

Netflix has not yet revealed a premiere date for the series.

Alexandra Del Rosario

