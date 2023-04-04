‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Caterina Scorsone recounts escape from tragic house fire

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone says she lost four pets in a recent fast-moving house fire that she had to flee with her three children.

The TV actor, who plays neurosurgeon Amelia Shepherd on the long-running ABC medical drama, revealed Monday that her house burned down a couple of months prior and detailed the harrowing tale in a tribute to her home and the animals they lost in the tragedy.

“While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house,” she wrote Monday on Instagram.

“One thing about fires: They happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful,” she added.

Scorsone, 41, shares three young daughters — ages 3 to 10 — with her ex-husband, Grammy-winning musician Rob Giles, 49, whom she divorced in 2020. She did not share the exact date of the fire, the location of the home or details about the cause of the fire. Her representatives did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all,” she wrote. “This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did.”

The “Power Play” and “1-800-Missing” veteran thanked the firefighters and investigators involved in the incident, her neighbor who “answered our frantic knocks at her door,” the parents at her children’s school who sent toys and books, and her friends at “Grey’s Anatomy” and production company Shondaland for sending clothing and supplies.

She also thanked her sister, who flew in to handle logistics so that Scorsone could be with her daughters, and her team “who made everything easier.”

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you,” she said.

Scorsone shared photos of the rubble from the destroyed structure and portraits of her cats and dog to “honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other.”

The actor joined “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2010 during the hit drama’s seventh season. Her character is the younger sister of Dr. Derek Shepherd — the “McDreamy” neurosurgeon played by original series star Patrick Dempsey — and has also appeared on the show’s spinoffs “Private Practice” and “Station 19.”

Scorsone’s post was met with words of encouragement by her friends and fans.

“What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved!” commented co-star Camilla Luddington, who plays surgeon Jo Wilson on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“Grey’s” and “Station 19” actor Jake Borelli added: “You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours.”

“I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances… love to you and the family,” added Chris Carmack, who plays orthopedic surgeon Atticus Lincoln on “Grey’s.”

