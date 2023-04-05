Jeremy Renner says he wrote ‘last words to my family’ in note after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner wrote a goodbye letter to his family after his snowplow accident, fearing the worst.

Jeremy Renner revealed he wrote a goodbye letter to his family while in the hospital after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

In a new clip previewing an upcoming interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, the Marvel superhero broke down in tears as he described the snowplow accident that nearly took his life on New Year’s Day — and the reality he faced that he may not live.

Renner was crushed by a 14,330-pound Sno-Cat and hospitalized for a slew of injuries including eight ribs that were broken in 14 places, a collapsed lung and a broken tibia, shoulder, mandible, face, jaw and eye socket. His right knee and both ankles were broken, his clavicle was broken and one of his ribs had pierced his liver.

“I was awake through every moment,” he said, then added that he would do it again to save his nephew.

“If I was there, on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die,” Renner said. “And surely I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

In the ABC News special, which airs Thursday evening, a recording of the 911 call made immediately after the accident captures the dire pleas of a local man attempting to get Renner help and the moans coming from the “Hawkeye” actor.

“Someone’s been run over by a Sno-Cat. Hurry,” the caller is heard saying. “He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance. … Listen to me. ... You might want to get a Life Flight out here immediately. He is in rough shape.”

Renner used sign language to tell his family he was sorry and even wrote them a goodbye letter, fearing the worst.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone, the last words to my family,” Renner said as he broke down describing the aftermath of the incident.

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” is set to air Thursday evening on ABC.

Renner will appear in person Tuesday at the “Rennervations” world premiere at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theater. The actor will participate in a Q&A after the screening.