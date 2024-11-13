Jeremy Renner named 2024 Hollywood Christmas Parade grand marvel, er, marshal

Jeremy Renner will be at the helm of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Jeremy Renner is already super (as in Marvel hero and survivor of a horrific snowplow accident) — now he’s also grand. The actor has been announced as the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade grand marshal, organizers said Wednesday.

The two-time Oscar nominee, known for his roles as William James in “The Hurt Locker” and the arrow-slinging Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will head the nearly 100-year-old parade. He follows in the footsteps of a host of celebrity grand marshals including Bob Hope, Olivia Newton-John, William Shatner and Magic Johnson.

The Dec. 1 parade will start at 6 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and continue for 3.2 miles along a U-shaped route. The parade winds up with an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa Claus, and his reindeer.

The event supports the Marine Toys for Tots foundation and will be aired Dec. 14 on the CW.

“I’m honored to serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade and excited to partner with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need,” Renner said in a statement. “Their mission aligns closely with the work we do at the RennerVation Foundation, creating meaningful experiences for at-risk youth.”

This Christmas marks not quite two years since Renner was severely injured, almost dying after being crushed by a 7-ton snowplow. The accident occurred on New Year’s Day 2023 while he was clearing the driveway at his home in Nevada. He was thrown from the vehicle, then run over by it as he tried to stop it from rolling down a hill toward his nephew. He spent several weeks in hospital care treating 38 broken bones, severe chest trauma and a collapsed lung.

“It’s in my visions. It’s in my dreams and my waking thoughts,” he told The Times in May. Crediting his recovery to a positive attitude, his doctors and family, he returned to acting shortly after the one-year anniversary of the accident and starred this year in the third season of “Mayor of Kingstown.” In 2023, he created his nonprofit, the RennerVation Foundation.

The rest of the parade talent lineup will be announced soon, organizers said.