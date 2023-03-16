In sweet note, Jeremy Renner’s nephew says he’s ‘lucky’ his uncle is ‘alive from his accident’

“Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner shared a handwritten note from his nephew recognizing his uncle’s notable achievements, including his survival of a brutal snowplow accident on New Year’s Day this year.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” the youngster’s missive, which Renner posted Wednesday on his Instagram Stories, read. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

“Love my little man,” the action star added, “Bless you Auggie.”

After that, the 52-year-old actor shared a photo of two stuffed-animal sloths, describing the cuddly photo as “my inside feelings.”

Auggie is presumably not the adult nephew who was driving a truck in the snow when the actor was crushed by a snowplow near his Reno home.

The “Avengers” star was using his PistenBully snowplow to pull his truck, which was being driven by a family member, out of the snow. That family member was his adult nephew, according to a sheriff’s report. After he freed the truck, the snowplow began to slide sideways and roll down the hill, Renner told investigators. He jumped out without setting the emergency parking brake, but later noticed it was heading toward his nephew.

Renner was crushed while trying to board the 14,000-pound runaway vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. He underwent surgery and spent two weeks “too messed up” in the hospital nursing “30 plus” broken bones. The actor was released by Jan. 16 — in time to watch his Paramount+ series, “Mayor of Kingstown,” in which he stars as Mike McLusky.

Since then, the “Mission: Impossible” star has shared updates on his health and teased his comeback along with upcoming projects, including his new Disney+ makeover docuseries,”Rennervations,” which was shot before the snowplow accident. His nephew’s note was the latest in a series of uplifting posts.