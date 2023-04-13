‘Yellowstone’ couple confirms there is ‘more than a spark’ between them in real life

“Yellowstone” actors Hassie Harrison, left, and Ryan Bingham confirmed they are dating.

On-screen love interests Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham are now an off-screen couple too.

On Wednesday, the “Yellowstone” actors confirmed via social media that they are dating in real life. Bingham made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of the pair kissing in front of a bonfire in the woods in matching camouflage jackets.

“More than a spark,” Bingham, 42, captioned the pic.

“i love you, cowboy,” Harrison, 33, replied.

In the popular western drama, Harrison plays barrel racer Laramie and Bingham portrays ranch hand Walker. The characters meet and fall for one another on the Dutton ranch.

Naturally, Bingham’s Instagram post ignited a wave of excitement among fans of the popular Paramount Network series who expressed their delight and support in the comments section.

“from the very first moment I saw you on Yellowstone I KNEW it!” @josiejocape7 wrote. “I swear to God! Flipping Fantastic! What a great couple. ... Sending you guys lots of good wishes from Cape Cod!”

“Not cool that you did loyd like this lol,” @grkelley2 wrote, making a quip about Laramie’s former lover on the show. “congrats y’all!”

“Yessss!!!!” @lynnieruns wrote. “Ok Lainey [Wilson] and Ian [Bohen] next???”

Another “Yellowstone” cast member, Jen Landon (Teeter), also commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Bingham and Harrison’s relationship reveal comes amid a behind-the-scenes controversy involving the “Yellowstone” cast and Paramount Network.

Last month, rumors surfaced that Paramount Network was making moves to end the hit series over a scheduling dispute with lead actor and executive producer Kevin Costner. Further fueling speculation, Costner and other main cast members unexpectedly pulled out of Los Angeles’ PaleyFest fan event a couple of weeks ago.

Despite Costner’s glaring absence, Paramount exec Keith Cox told disgruntled PaleyFest attendees that the network is “very confident he will continue with the show.”