Advertisement
Television

‘Yellowstone’ couple confirms there is ‘more than a spark’ between them in real life

A split image of Hassie Harrison looking at the camera and Ryan Bingham posing in a black jacket
“Yellowstone” actors Hassie Harrison, left, and Ryan Bingham confirmed they are dating.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP; Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

On-screen love interests Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham are now an off-screen couple too.

On Wednesday, the “Yellowstone” actors confirmed via social media that they are dating in real life. Bingham made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of the pair kissing in front of a bonfire in the woods in matching camouflage jackets.

“More than a spark,” Bingham, 42, captioned the pic.

“i love you, cowboy,” Harrison, 33, replied.

Kevin Costner wearing a cowboy hat, jeans and boots while lounging on a chair next to a tent in the woods

Television

‘Yellowstone’ cast, creator no-show for TV event amid reported dispute with network

Attendees demanded refunds on social media after star Kevin Costner, creator Taylor Sheridan and others missed a scheduled panel at PaleyFest L.A.

In the popular western drama, Harrison plays barrel racer Laramie and Bingham portrays ranch hand Walker. The characters meet and fall for one another on the Dutton ranch.

Advertisement

Naturally, Bingham’s Instagram post ignited a wave of excitement among fans of the popular Paramount Network series who expressed their delight and support in the comments section.

“from the very first moment I saw you on Yellowstone I KNEW it!” @josiejocape7 wrote. “I swear to God! Flipping Fantastic! What a great couple. ... Sending you guys lots of good wishes from Cape Cod!”

“Not cool that you did loyd like this lol,” @grkelley2 wrote, making a quip about Laramie’s former lover on the show. “congrats y’all!”

“Yessss!!!!” @lynnieruns wrote. “Ok Lainey [Wilson] and Ian [Bohen] next???”

Yellowstone -- Paramount TV Series, Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone" on Paramount.

Television

Is ‘Yellowstone’ about to end abruptly? Don’t bet the ranch, Paramount Network says

Paramount Network says it isn’t moving on from ‘Yellowstone’ just yet — but wouldn’t mind having Matthew McConaughey in its Montana-centric universe.

Another “Yellowstone” cast member, Jen Landon (Teeter), also commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Bingham and Harrison’s relationship reveal comes amid a behind-the-scenes controversy involving the “Yellowstone” cast and Paramount Network.

Last month, rumors surfaced that Paramount Network was making moves to end the hit series over a scheduling dispute with lead actor and executive producer Kevin Costner. Further fueling speculation, Costner and other main cast members unexpectedly pulled out of Los Angeles’ PaleyFest fan event a couple of weeks ago.

Despite Costner’s glaring absence, Paramount exec Keith Cox told disgruntled PaleyFest attendees that the network is “very confident he will continue with the show.”

TelevisionRelationships
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement