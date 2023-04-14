Raquel Leviss of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ enters treatment facility for her mental health

Raquel Leviss of “Vanderpump Rules” on a March episode of “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Reality TV personality Raquel Leviss has checked into a counseling program in Arizona to receive treatment for her mental health, according to reports.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star is a month removed from the revelation that she had an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, ending the relationship between him and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

But seeking mental health treatment is something Leviss and her family decided prior to news of the scandal, a representative for Leviss told Entertainment Tonight, which was first to report the news.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the representative said.

Leviss initially had plans to enter the facility before last month’s “Vanderpump” Season 10 reunion, but wanted to “finish her filming commitment,” according to Entertainment Tonight. Her treatment is for her mental health, and she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues, Leviss’ rep said.

“Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” the rep said.

Leviss, 28, has been embroiled in scandal since Madix, 37, found cellphone evidence of her months-long dalliance with Sandoval, 39. The affair ended Sandoval and Madix’s nine-year relationship and has thrust the Bravo show and its many fans into disarray.

Following the release of the news, Leviss released a statement on her Instagram, apologizing to Madix, her friends and fans. She said that since the affair came to light, she has been reflecting on her choices, speaking to a counselor and “learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

During the cast’s reunion episode hosted by Andy Cohen, Leviss also promised “to take accountability” for her actions.

Yet before the reunion, Leviss had also filed a temporary restraining order against her co-star Scheana Shay following an alleged altercation between the two after the Sandoval affair became public. Leviss alleged that Shay had shoved her “against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye,” TMZ reported.

However, a judge dismissed the order against Shay in late March.

Times staff writers Nardine Saad and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.