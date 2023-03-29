Can Raquel Leviss be a friend after restraining order? ‘Hard no,’ Scheana Shay says

Scheana Shay, left, no longer faces a restraining order brought against her by Raquel Leviss.

The Los Angeles Superior Court pumped the brakes on reality TV star Raquel Leviss’ pursuit of a restraining order against “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay.

According to legal documents obtained by The Times, a judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing Wednesday.

Earlier this month Leviss, 28, filed for a restraining order seeking protection from Shay, whom she said shoved her “against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye,” TMZ reported. The alleged altercation came after the discovery of an affair between Leviss and co-star Tom Sandoval by co-star Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend. Madix and Sandoval broke up almost immediately.

Following the dismissal, Shay’s attorney Neama Rahmani — who refers to Leviss by her given name, Rachel — said in a statement Wednesday that her “Vanderpump Rules” client is in the clear.

“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order,” Rahmani said, denying Leviss’ claims of Shay’s alleged violent behavior.

Leviss did not immediately respond to The Times request for comment Wednesday.

In a video interview after the hearing, Shay told TMZ that Leviss’ legal move “was all a PR stunt from the beginning” and a distraction from Leviss’ alleged affair with Sandoval. She slammed Leviss for her “abuse [of] the court system.”

When asked if it was possible that she and Leviss could become friends again, Shay replied, “Hell no. That’s a hard no.”