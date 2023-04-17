Advertisement
Television

F. Murray Abraham reportedly ‘let go’ from ‘Mythic Quest’ after misconduct complaints

F. Murray Abraham looks to the side while wearing a brown blazer and black shirt
F. Murray Abraham was reportedly fired from AppleTV+’s “Mythic Quest” after two complaints of misconduct.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
F. Murray Abraham‘s time on “Mythic Quest” was cut short in 2022, much to fans’ surprise. A new report explains why.

Abraham was accused of sexual misconduct during his time on the Apple TV+ comedy, Rolling Stone reported Monday. According to the outlet, the “White Lotus” actor was at the center of at least two complaints of inappropriate behavior.

Representatives for Abraham did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Rolling Stone reported that Abraham was given a warning and “told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses” following a first incident. A second complaint of inappropriate behavior was reportedly raised to “Mythic Quest” star and creator Rob McElhenney. Abraham was “let go” after the complaint, the outlet said.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” producer Lionsgate said Monday in a statement to The Times. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions.”

Representatives for McElhenney did not respond to the L.A. Times’ request for comment.

In April 2022, Vanity Fair first reported the news that Abraham would not be returning for Season 3. At the time, Lionsgate confirmed the Oscar winner’s departure but said, “[W]e do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

“Mythic Quest” revolves around the exploits of the team behind a successful multiplayer video game. Abraham joined the original cast as C.W. Longbottom, an old-school writer with no shortage of inappropriate one-liners.

When the show returned last November, Abraham’s character had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and died off-screen.

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” McElhenney said as Season 3 launched, according to Variety. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

