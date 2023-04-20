Advertisement
Television

F. Murray Abraham speaks on ‘Mythic Quest’ misconduct: ‘Never my intention to offend’

F. Murray Abraham appears at an awards event in a dark blue tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie.
F. Murray Abraham has issued an apology regarding his alleged misconduct while working on “Mythic Quest.”
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
F. Murray Abraham has broken his silence about his alleged sexual misconduct on the set of Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest.”

In a statement released Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor issued a “sincere and deeply felt apology” for the inappropriate behavior that reportedly led to his firing after two seasons on the comedy series.

“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people,” the “White Lotus” star said.

“I have grown in my understanding from this experience,” he continued, “and I hope they will forgive me.”

Abraham’s apology comes three days after Rolling Stone reported that the actor was at the center of at least two sexual misconduct complaints on the set of “Mythic Quest.”

According to the magazine, Abraham was given a warning and “told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses” following a first incident. A second complaint of misconduct was reportedly raised to the show’s co-creator and star Rob McElhenney. Abraham was then “let go” from the series.

“Mythic Quest” producer Lionsgate told The Times in a statement Monday, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

“As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions,” Lionsgate added.

“Mythic Quest” revolves around the exploits of the team behind a successful multiplayer video game. Abraham starred in the series as C.W. Longbottom, an old-school writer with a habit of sharing inappropriate one-liners.

When the show returned last November, Abraham’s character had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and died off-screen.

News of Abraham’s “Mythic Quest” exit broke in April 2022. Since then, Abraham has appeared as a flirty widower vacationing in Sicily with his son and grandson in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

