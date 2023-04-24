Why did Fox News really fire Tucker Carlson? What we know

The news that Fox News was ousting its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, sent shock waves through political and media circles Monday.

Even in a network mired in scandals and facing multiple lawsuits, Carlson’s ouster has brought much speculation but few official comments about what happened.

Here is what we know from Times reporting on Monday.

Why did Fox fire Carlson?

Carlson has not commented on this. Fox simply said in a statement: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

But sources told The Times that Carlson’s exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month. Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to insiders.

Grossberg was moved off of “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” and onto “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where she alleged she was bullied and subjected to antisemitic comments, according to a lawsuit in New York.

In deposition testimony, the former Fox News producer also said she was coerced by company lawyers into giving misleading answers in the Dominion defamation case against the network. Fox News denied the claim and said she was terminated for disclosing privileged company information.

In a statement, attorneys for Grossberg suggested her suit was a key factor in Carlson’s exit.

Who made the call?

Sources said the decision came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch with input from board members and other Fox executives.

What about last week’s legal settlement?

Carlson’s ouster came days after the $787.5-million settlement Fox News agreed to pay to Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion accused Fox of knowingly making false claims related to the 2020 election.

A representative for Dominion said Carlson’s exit was not part of the settlement.

Company Town Tucker Carlson producer’s discrimination claims go beyond Dominion scandal The 79-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, raises questions about whether Fox News has sufficiently modernized its workplace culture since co-founder Roger Ailes was forced out in 2016.

However, some of the comments that Carlson had made about Fox News management in communications that turned up in the discovery process for the case may have played a role in his demise.

What’s next?

Fox now must contend with a second defamation suit filed by a rival voting machine company, Smartmatic USA, which has demanded $2.7 billion.

And Fox investors also are lining up with their own lawsuits, alleging that Rupert Murdoch and other board members were derelict in their duties by allowing Fox News to promote election lies, which harmed the network’s reputation as a news organization.

Then there is the question of who will replace Carlson in prime time and how Fox News viewers will react to Tucker’s ouster.

From reporting from Stephen Battaglio and Meg James.

