‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chrishell Stause marries musician G Flip after a year together

A year after confirming their romance, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip are married.

The “Days of Our Lives” and “All My Children” actor revealed the news on Instagram late Wednesday, posting a reel set to G Flip’s new single “Be Your Man.” A representatives for Stause also confirmed “the happy news” in a Thursday email to The Times, but declined to share further details.

Stause’s retrospective video chronicled the early parts of the couple’s relationship — including her starring role in G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video — and several candid moments ever since. The clip ended with a photo of them kissing in front of an altar with G Flip, whose name is Georgia Flipo, in a black suit and Stause wearing a white wedding gown and holding up a bouquet of flowers.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause, 41, captioned the post, plugging the musician’s new single too.

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip #BeYourMan,” the real estate agent added.

Reposting the reel on their Instagram Stories, G Flip, 28, added: “just having a little cry in my Uber Right now @chrishell.sause this is very sweet, thank you”

Messages of congratulations poured into Stause’s comments section, including a love note from G Flip that said: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit You make me so happy thank you x.”

Stause’s “Selling Sunset” co-star and ex, Jason Oppenheim, also weighed in, writing: “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!”

Stause was previously married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, who filed for divorce in 2019 after two years of marriage and six years together. Their surprise split made headlines just as Stause and the rest of the Oppenheim Group agents were filming Netflix’s first English-language docusoap. The divorce was finalized in early 2021.

The reality and soap star first met G Flip on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating Oppenheim, and G Flip was also in a relationship, according to People, which first confirmed the wedding news. After they separated from their exes, the couple “found a lot of similarities” between them. Stause confirmed their romance during the May 2022 reunion episode of “Selling Sunset,” which aired five months after her breakup with Oppenheim.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” she said during the reunion. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in March and G Flip is set to appear in Season 6 of “Selling Sunset,” which begins streaming on Netflix on May 19. In the trailer, which debuted last week, Stause pushes back against the criticism she’s received, saying that she’s having an “awakening” not a “midlife crisis.”