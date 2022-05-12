Advertisement
Television

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause thought she was making babies in G Flip video

A blond woman smiling at a film premiere
Chrishell Stause arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Lost City” in March.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Just days after “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause opened up about her relationship with G Flip, she took on a starring role in the Australian musician’s latest music video.

And while she doesn’t say much in the NSFW video for “Get Me Outta Here,” her actions speak way louder than words. Stause, 40, gets hot and heavy in a convenience store and on a sofa with the 27-year-old nonbinary artist, whose real name is Georgia Flipo.

“Sorry everyone, I was confused and thought this was how babies were made😬 Back to the drawing board!” the actor and celebrity realtor quipped upon sharing a clip from the music video Thursday on Instagram.

“You’re absolutely amazing ✨,” commented G Flip.

Earlier this week, the Netflix star opened up in an Instagram video about her attraction to G and having a “deep connection” with them. She mentioned it to help explain her split from “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim — context she said wasn’t provided in the show’s Season 5 reunion episode.

“For those [who] are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies,” Stause captioned the post. “These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

Stause said that she and Oppenheim “want each other to genuinely be happy,” and Oppenheim cosigned the sentiment by commenting, “Such a beautiful video” on the post.

The “Get Me Outta Here” music video was directed by Nas Bogado and filmed in Los Angeles. It “is an unapologetically personal visual” featuring Stause, according to a statement from G Flip.

"[I]t was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me. And, I’m proud to say 80% of the crew on set for the video are queer,” the “About You” and “Gay 4 Me” singer said.

The artist also said that the song was “written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no f— to give anymore.”

TelevisionMusic
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

