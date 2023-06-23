Skipping out on ‘The View?’ That’s how Dermot Mulroney supported the WGA strike

Dermot Mulroney used his time on “The View” to promote more than just a new TV show.

On Friday, the actor appeared as a guest on the daytime talk show to spread the news of his new Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion.” After chatting with the hosts about his personal life and his history with romantic comedies (“My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Wedding Date”), Mulroney decided to end the segment on his own terms and turn attention to the ongoing writers’ strike.

“Are we going to [commercial] break?,” he asked “The View” co-host Joy Behar before continuing. “Sorry, first, I want to do this symbolically. In support, in solidarity with the writers, I’m gonna walk off your show.”

Sara Haines applauded the actor as he got up from the desk.

“Thank you. I’ll see you on the picket lines,” Mulroney said as he waved to the desk and audience members.

While making his way backstage, Mulroney turns around, telling fans, “Love you, thank you.”

Mulroney, who has also starred in films “The Family Stone” and “August: Osage County,” has been a vocal supporter of the Writers Guild of America and its efforts to win higher pay and streaming residuals for its members. The “Shameless” actor has been among the stars protesting around Los Angeles studios.

In May, Mulroney told Deadline, “We’re striking because you can hardly make a living anymore.”

The actor, who was walking a picket line while talking to the outlet, has been a member of the actors union SAG-AFTRA for more than 20 years.

He also made his support for striking writers clear when celebrating National Selfie Day on Wednesday. The actor shared a selfie from the set of the “Today” show, clarifying for fans in the caption that the pic was from a “news show - no WGA writers.”

Mulroney stars as U.S. President Ritson in “Secret Invasion.” The Disney+ series, which is part of the Marvel Universe, premiered on Wednesday and also stars Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The actor’s abrupt exit from “The View” comes as the writers’ strike nears the end of its second month. The strike has led to a halt in production across a variety of projects — and is already manifesting in some networks’ lackluster fall TV offerings.