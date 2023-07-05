‘The Idol’ is over for now but the Weeknd urges fans to ‘continue to push the vision’

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye in the season finale of HBO’s “The Idol.”

The Weeknd says he’s thankful for “The Idol” as the controversial show’s fate remains uncertain at HBO.

“Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end,” the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) tweeted days after the series finale aired Sunday. He shared behind-the-scenes photos of himself and co-star Lily-Rose Depp filming a key scene at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where he performed last fall.

Created by “Euphoria” writer and director Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, Season 1 of “The Idol” followed tormented pop star Jocelyn (Depp), who is determined to regain her stardom, and her relationship with sleazy nightclub owner Tedros (Tesfaye). “The Idol” concluded after months of criticism and controversy — including an allegedly rocky production process.

Before “The Idol” premiered in June, the HBO series was the subject of a Rolling Stone exposé in which production sources alleged the series was “like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have.” Another source likened the series “torture porn.”

“The Idol” took a creative shift in April 2022 after original director Amy Seimetz departed the series — leaving room for Levinson to have more control of the series, including cutting the season down from six to five episodes. According to Rolling Stone, Tesfaye was also behind the overhaul, which reportedly placed more focus on his character and dropped the “feminist lens” that was once at the center of the series.

“Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey,” the Weeknd tweeted Monday.

HBO has yet to announce whether “The Idol” will return for a second season, but some Weeknd fans are keeping their hopes up.

“Does it mean a [2nd] season? Please Abel,” replied Twitter user @Maryfrt74.

“Thank[s] Abel! I loved the last episode...I don’t care what they say I hope The Idol continues with season 2,” said fan @RhaenyraXO

As some fans mused on ways for “The Idol” to continue, other Twitter users said they are glad the series is over for now.

“That was the worst finale I’ve ever seen in my life,” wrote @L3oN0m4dic

“This show was terrible glorification of abuse and it’s disgusting. I hope it’s cancelled for good,” said @tinyyoongi.

Joining the Weeknd in celebrating “The Idol” on social media was co-star Depp. On Tuesday, she shared several behind-the-scenes photos with co-stars Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son and Blackpink singer Jennie to her Instagram account.

“Thank you all for watching, listening, laughing & crying with us,” Depp wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone-cast, crew, and everyone in between-who poured their hearts into making this show. Thank you Sam and Abel for the wildest, most beautiful journey of my life.

“My idol family… I love you guys till the end of time.”