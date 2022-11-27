Advertisement
Thanksgiving Weeknd: Singer returns to ‘the scene of the crime’ at SoFi Stadium

The Weeknd onstage at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 2, 2022.
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The Weeknd was grateful to return to Sofi Stadium over the Thanksgiving weekend after he abruptly ended his previous Inglewood show mid-concert.

“We’re back at the scene of the crime, it looks like,” the Canadian singer joked a few songs into Saturday’s set. “How’s it sounding tonight? Sounding good? I love you. The party’s just started, baby. Let’s go.”

In September, the pop musician stunned fans by calling off his sold-out SoFi concert just a few songs into the show after losing his voice during the opening number, “Alone Again.” By the time he hit the song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the singer was forced to stop performing.

“I’m devastated,” the Weeknd said in a statement at the time. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

True to his word, the “Save Your Tears” artist scheduled a pair of makeup shows for this Saturday and Sunday as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. During Saturday’s performance, the Grammy winner repeatedly thanked the city of L.A. for its support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for fighting through ... this with me and for coming back and showing me so much love,” he said in concert footage shared on Instagram.

“I knew you’d come back ... I love you guys so much, and I don’t know what else to say. … Los Angeles, I f— love you!”

Audience engagement editor David Viramontes contributed to this report.

