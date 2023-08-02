Maude Apatow pens heartfelt tribute to Angus Cloud, the ‘sweetest’ and ‘funniest person ever’

Maude Apatow as Lexi and Angus Cloud as Fez had a story arc in the second season of “Euphoria.”

Maude Apatow penned a moving tribute to the late Angus Cloud, fondly remembering her friend and “Euphoria” co-star as “the funniest person ever.”

Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland. He was 25.

“I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” Apatow said in a statement shared Wednesday on Instagram.

“He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

Cloud’s and Apatow’s “Euphoria” characters had a surprise romance in Season 2 that charmed viewers.

Cloud’s Fez, an unassuming drug dealer with a heart of gold who tends to find himself in trouble, and Apatow’s Lexi, a squeaky-clean teen who serves as a wholesome counterpart to her chaotic friends, were an unexpected but endearing pair affectionately dubbed #Fexi by fans of the show.

In her post, Apatow included an outtake from a “Euphoria” scene in which a smitten Lexi pays a visit to Fez at the local convenience store, where they both light up and become tongue-tied at the sight of each other.

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life,” Apatow wrote. “I will love you forever.”