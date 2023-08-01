Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney pay tribute to late ‘Euphoria’ co-star and ‘infinite beauty’ Angus Cloud

Zendaya and Angus Cloud shared the screen together on “Euphoria” as Rue, a teenager struggling with substance addiction, and Fez, a soft-spoken drug dealer.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney penned heartfelt tributes to their “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud on Tuesday, one day after his death at age 25.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 25, wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a candid black-and-white photo of Cloud smiling. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Zendaya and Cloud shared the screen together during some of the series’ most emotional moments. Cloud played Fez, a soft-spoken and reluctant drug dealer to Zendaya’s Rue, a teenager battling addiction and depression. The critically acclaimed HBO drama was Cloud’s first gig as an actor and he quickly established himself as a fan-favorite and “moral backbone” of the show, wrote Times television critic Lorraine Ali.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it,” Zendaya continued in her tribute on Tuesday. “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya, who won two Emmy awards for her performances in “Euphoria” went on to say that her “heart is with his mother and family at this time,” and asked fans to “be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Cloud, who was open about his mental health struggles and had just buried his father last week, was found dead in his family’s Oakland home Monday morning. Authorities have yet to determine his cause of death. The 25-year-old’s death came as a shock to fans and fellow cast mates alike. Sweeney joined the litany of tributes on Tuesday, shortly after Zendaya’s post.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” Sweeney wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a series of photos and videos of the two actors smiling together. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Other “Euphoria” cast members and producers also shared their sentiments toward Cloud, including the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, who called him “special.”

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said in a statement to The Times. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Alexa Demie, who plays former pageant queen Maddie Perez in the series, responded to the news with the heartbroken emoji posted on a stark Instagram story.

“Euphoria” co-star Kathrine Narducci, who played Cloud’s grandma in the show, wrote of the actor, “you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to[o] soon.”

Colman Domingo, who guest-starred as recovering addict Ali, shared a snapshot from the cast’s Season 2 photo call at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. The image features Cloud on the red carpet taking a selfie with the cast and crew in attendance, including Domingo, Levinson, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow and Austin Abrams.

“And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace,” Domingo wrote on Instagram.

Times staff writers Carlos De Loera and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

