‘Bachelorette’ stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick end engagement: ‘Sad to say goodbye’

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe announced the end of their engagement Sunday on Instagram.

“Bachelorette” alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have called it quits, ending their engagement after two years.

The Bachelor Nation personalities announced that their romance had come to an end in a shared Instagram post Sunday.

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they captioned a photo of themselves holding hands and smiling.

Advertisement

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” the caption continued.

Their ties to “The Bachelor” franchise might have brought them together, but Bristowe and Tartick began their journeys on the long-running competition series separately.

Bristowe started her “Bachelor” journey in 2015. In Season 19 she was one of the dozens of women looking to win over Iowa farmer Chris Soules. Bristowe, a dance and spin-class instructor, was eliminated in Week 9 and Whitney Bischoff left with a ring on her finger.

Later that year, in May 2015, Bristowe became the star of “The Bachelorette” Season 11. By the end of the season, she and personal trainer Shawn Booth were engaged.

In 2018, Tartick appeared on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette.” An entrepreneur and banker, he was one of 28 contestants vying for Becca Kufrin‘s love. Tartick was eliminated in Week 9 of the competition and fellow contestant Garrett Yrigoyen went on to accept Kufrin’s final rose and an engagement.

Bristowe and Booth ended their engagement and parted ways in 2018, the same year she met Tartick while taping an episode of her podcast. In the following years, the “Dancing With the Stars” champ’s romance with Tartick became a mainstay on her social media pages. She shared photos of their vineyard vacations, Valentine’s Day celebrations and their golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot.

Tartick and Bristowe announced their engagement in May 2021.

Advertisement

In Sunday’s announcement post, the former couple said they will co-parent their dogs and will remain friends.

“We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die,” the announcement said. “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years.”

The now-exes addressed the split on their respective Instagram stories Sunday, asking followers to respect their privacy.

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that,” Bristowe said. “I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”