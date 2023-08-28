Disney star Mitchel Musso arrested after allegedly getting drunk and stealing bag of chips

Mitchel Musso was arrested in Texas over the weekend on suspicion of public intoxication and theft.

Former “Hannah Montana” actor Mitchel Musso was arrested over the weekend in Texas on suspicion of public intoxication and theft.

On Saturday, police in Rockwall, Texas, received a 911 call from someone “reporting a disturbance at a hotel” in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a police statement. Officers were told that a person who “appeared intoxicated” entered the hotel, grabbed a bag of chips and began eating the snack.

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” the statement said. “Officers contacted the subject outside the hotel and he was identified as 32-year-old Mitchel Musso.”

Police noted that Musso showed “signs of intoxication” and the former Disney Channel star was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and theft.

‘Hannah Montana’ actor arrested in Burbank for alleged DUI An actor who appeared on the “Hannah Montana” TV show was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving, Burbank police said.

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” per the police statement.

Advertisement

Musso spent the night in jail and was released Sunday afternoon after posting his $1,000 bond.

Representatives for Musso did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The actor starred in “Hannah Montana” opposite Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment from 2006 to 2011. He also voiced a character in the Disney animated series “Phineas and Ferb” and had a leading role in the Disney XD show “Pair of Kings.” The Texas native’s 2009 self-titled album charted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Musso was arrested in 2011 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Burbank after police said he failed to follow directions from an officer who was directing traffic through a previous accident scene.

Musso’s blood-alcohol level was “well over” the legal limit of .08, authorities said. Musso was only 20 at the time, meaning that any alcohol in his system would be considered illegal.

Musso posted $5,000 bail and was released.

Former Times Community News reporter Maria Hsin contributed to this report.