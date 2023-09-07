Chauncy Glover joins KCBS-KCAL’s Pat Harvey as co-anchor

Emmy-winning journalist Chauncy Glover will join veteran anchor Pat Harvey as a co-anchor on the weekday newscasts on KCBS and KCAL.

Glover, who has been an anchor at KTRK, the ABC-owned station in Houston for the last eight years, will co-anchor “KCAL News on CBS Los Angeles” beginning Oct. 2 at 5 and 11 p.m. He will also co-anchor the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts on KCAL.

He will replace Jeff Vaughn, who is leaving the station.

“As I have had the pleasure of getting to know Chauncy Glover, it quickly became obvious that he has the heart of someone who passionately embraces the KCAL News mission of making our communities better places to live,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Los Angeles.

“It is an honor to be able to continue to live out my childhood dreams by joining the KCAL News team,” said Glover in a statement released on Thursday. “I am well aware of what KCAL means to Southern California and I have long been an admirer of many of my new colleagues, including the legendary Pat Harvey — who is someone I hold in high regard as a journalist and shares my love of singing and making a joyful noise.”

Glover started at KTRK as a weekend morning anchor, then moved to weekdays and helped launch a 3 p.m. newscast. Glover became a weeknight anchor in 2020.

Prior to KTRK, Glover worked as a reporter at WDIV in Detroit. While there, he founded the Chauncy Glover Project, a nonprofit organization that provides hands-on mentoring that’s focused on education, manhood and self-empowerment to Black and Latino youth. Glover founded the organization after covering a breaking news story where he witnessed a high school student die on the streets of Detroit after the student was shot while attempting to rob his school’s basketball coach.

Advertisement

“Chauncy is already missed in Houston and fondly remembered in Detroit as well as the other communities where he has worked and lived,” Vilmenay said in the statement. “We look forward to having him join us and become part of the fabric of the Southland.”