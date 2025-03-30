Bruce Glover, ‘Chinatown’ actor and James Bond villain, dies at 92

Bruce Glover, left, and Crispin Glover attend the premiere of Starz’s “American Gods” Season 2 at Ace Hotel in 2019 in Los Angeles.

Bruce Glover, known for his roles in “Chinatown” and “Diamonds Are Forever,” died earlier this month at 92.

His son, actor, director and writer Crispin Glover, shared photos of his father on Instagram, noting that Bruce Glover passed away March 12. A representative for Crispin Glover told People magazine that Bruce Glover died from natural causes.

Bruce Glover was born in 1932, grew up in Chicago and loved watching movies. When he was 3 years old, he was in a church pageant where his line was “No room at the inn,” which he delivered so well that it produced laughter from the audience so he repeated it several times, Glover told the podcast “James Bond Radio” in 2015.

“I had an instinct for it and didn’t know I did,” Glover told “James Bond Radio.”

His first acting job was as a gorilla tossing a woman around during her strip act. He was drafted during the Korean War and after he came back, he was cast as the lead for the Tennessee Williams play “Camino Real,” Glover told the podcast. He had never taken an acting class, but ended up coaching the other actors, Glover wrote on his Yelp page.

Glover performed in many plays, TV shows and movies, including portraying Duffy in the 1974 drama “Chinatown,” the villain Mr. Wint in the 1971 James Bond movie “Diamonds Are Forever” and Feldman in the 2001 drama “Ghost World.” He also had TV appearances in “Mod Squad” and “My Favorite Martian.”

Glover was also an acting coach, saying on his Yelp page that it was a passion of his to “help actors honor their unique creativity and express their truth.”

“Remembering the great BRUCE GLOVER,” director Donald Farmer wrote on Facebook. “Not only a tremendous actor but a wonderful acting teacher and Facebook friend.”