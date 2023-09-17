Advertisement
Television

Billy Miller, star of ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 43

Billy Miller holds up an Emmy Award and an envelope while wearing a black suit and speaking into a microphone on a stage.
“The Young and the Restless” actor Billy Miller has died at age 43.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Billy Miller, a Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor known for his work in “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 43.

Miller died Friday in Austin, Texas, his manager, Marnie Sparer, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He was “struggling with manic depression when he died,” according to a news release provided to The Times. No cause of death was given.

“He ... leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness,” Sparer, said in the statement.

In 2010, 2013 and 2014, Miller won the Daytime Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for his performance as Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless” — a role he played in more than 700 episodes over the course of six years.

Miller received additional Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on “Y&R,” as well as another long-running soap opera, “General Hospital.” He portrayed twin brothers Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in nearly 600 episodes spanning six years of the medical drama.

Miller was born in Tulsa, Okla., and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. He later moved to Los Angeles after graduating from the University of Texas, where he was one of just 20 students accepted into the film department’s prestigious Production Sequence program.

The TV star launched his entertainment career by working in the mail room of a major production company before deciding to pursue acting because his friends dared him to. He quickly booked parts in several commercials before landing his breakout role as Richie Novak on the ABC soap opera, “All My Children.”

Miller also appeared in a number of other movies and TV series, including “Suits,” “Truth Be Told,” “Ray Donovan,” “Justified,” “Castle” and “American Sniper.” In addition to finding success as an actor, Miller was a restaurateur who owned several bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

The performer is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley. His team asks that donations be made in his honor to the Texas Scottish Rite for Children Hospital.

TelevisionObituaries
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

