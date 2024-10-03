Ron Hale, soap actor from ‘Ryan’s Hope’ and ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 78

Soap opera veteran Ron Hale, who appeared on “Ryan’s Hope” for 14 years, has died at 78.

Ron Hale, a soap opera star who played Mike Corbin on “General Hospital” and Dr. Rodger Coleridge on “Ryan’s Hope,” has died. He was 78.

The actor died in St. George, S.C., on Aug. 27, according to South Carolina-based Bryant Funeral Home. His cause of death was not disclosed.

His niece Lori Brown said he died unexpectedly at his home, according to Soap Opera Network.

Advertisement

“He was a wonderful human and he will be missed dearly. May he rest in peace,” Brown said.

Born Ronald Hale Thigpen in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Jan. 2, 1946, Hale was the son of the late James Ray Thigpen Sr. and Elinor Jane Doerr Thigpen.

The Daytime Emmy Award nominee attended Furman University in South Carolina and appeared on television, in film and onstage. He appeared in several plays at the Trustus Theatre in Columbia, S.C. — a playhouse founded by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen, his family said.

Hale’s first TV credit, a small role on “N.Y.P.D.,” dates back to 1968. He landed his first soap opera, “Search for Tomorrow,” a year later. He also appeared in guest roles on the original “Matlock” and “MacGyver” and played convicted Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the 1976 classic “All the President’s Men.”

Advertisement

The actor starred in more than 900 episodes of the ABC soap opera “Ryan’s Hope” from 1975 to 1989. He was nominated for two supporting actor Daytime Emmys during his turn as Dr. Coleridge, a manipulative physician from an affluent, old-money family.

From 1995 to 2010, Hale famously played Mike Corbin, the father of “General Hospital” mob boss Sonny Corinthos. He also starred in dozens of episodes of the spinoff “Port Charles.” Hale retired from acting in 2010, and “General Hospital” recast Max Gail in the Corbin role in 2018.

“The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing,” said a statement posted Wednesday on “General Hospital’s” Instagram. “We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace.”

Advertisement

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one,” tweeted Hale’s former co-star Billy Warlock, who previously played A.J. Quartermaine on “General Hospital.” “My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you.”

Hale is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown, Max Brabham, Erin Wilson and Marc Brown.