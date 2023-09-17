‘The Talk’ postpones Season 14 after Drew Barrymore halted her talk show
CBS has postponed Season 14 of “The Talk” amid mounting scrutiny over daytime talk shows returning during the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.
The chat series is “pausing its season premiere,” originally scheduled for Sept. 18, a spokesperson for the network confirmed Sunday in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times. The statement made no mention of the strikes.
“We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date,” the spokesperson said.
CBS delayed the next season of “The Talk” hours after Drew Barrymore announced that she would be postponing the Season 4 premiere of her talk show until the writers’ strike is over. The actor and TV host made the decision to halt production after drawing widespread criticism for taping her show during the strikes.
“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” Barrymore said Sunday in a statement.
“I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry soon.”
This is a developing story.
