‘Daily Show’ cancels Milwaukee shows, moves back to N.Y. after assassination attempt on Trump

Following the attempted assassination Saturday of former President Trump in Butler, Pa., all eyes will be on the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee starting Monday, but fans of “The Daily Show” will have to wait a day.

In a post shared Sunday on social media, the Comedy Central late-night staple announced it would not be broadcasting Monday from the RNC as previously planned. The show’s “Indecision 2024” will cover the convention Tuesday through Thursday from its New York City studio.

See you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zqrK5XxKzE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 14, 2024

The satirical news program, which airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams the following day on Paramount+, cited “logistical issues” and the “evolving situation in Milwaukee.” Live coverage of both the RNC and the Democratic National Convention from Chicago, with “on-the-ground” reporting and Jon Stewart anchoring the final night of each, had originally been planned.

The news team for “The Daily Show,” including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic, along with Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black and newcomers Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt, is still slated to share hosting duties the other nights. No changes have been announced to coverage of the DNC in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 22.

Under the leadership of Stewart, who served as host and executive producer of “The Daily Show” from 1999 through 2015, the show became must-see programming for political junkies and advanced the careers of John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Samantha Bee, Jessica Williams and others.

Trevor Noah continued the show’s success as host beginning in 2015, but the program struggled to find its footing after he stepped down in 2022. Stewart returned to the show in February to cover the 2024 election cycle.