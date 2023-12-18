Amanda Bynes will ‘take a pause’ on her new podcast after just one episode

Amanda Bynes is taking a break from her just-debuted podcast after struggling to book the types of guests she wanted for the show.

A little more than a week after debuting her podcast — and streaming one episode — Amanda Bynes is pausing her latest media venture.

The “She’s the Man” alum thanked her fans and listeners in a Sunday TikTok, explaining that she would be taking a break from the podcast because she hadn’t been able to book the guests she wanted for the show — namely top musicians she had been eyeing.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now,” the 37-year-old said in the video.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” Bynes said. “So maybe one day if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”

The “Hairspray” and “All That” actor launched the show, “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast,” with her friend on Dec. 9. They invited L.A. tattoo artist Dahlia Moth to speak in the inaugural episode and the podcast’s logline said it would focus on “the hosts’ loves: fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else.” Sieminski took the lead on the 26-minute premiere with Bynes chiming in throughout.

The show launched Bynes back into the spotlight after she seemed poised to pursue a career in fashion design. The attention also prompted the former Nickelodeon star to share with inquiring fans that she recently had plastic surgery on her eyelids.

On Monday, Bynes told TMZ that she would not be discussing her career, personal life or mental health struggles on the podcast, opting to focus on her guests’ lives instead.

Bynes, who stepped away from acting in 2010 during the peak of her career, has made headlines over the past decade stemming from her erratic behavior, drug use and other personal issues.

The entertainer was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home. The nine-year legal arrangement was terminated in 2022, with Bynes saying that she was going to “live and work independently” and prioritize her well-being.

Over the summer, she was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold after calling police on herself — the latest in a series of more recent run-ins she had with law enforcement.