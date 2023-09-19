Angelica Ross alleges Ryan Murphy left her ‘on read’ for years after proposing idea for ‘AHS’

Former “Pose” star Angelica Ross is calling out TV super-producer Ryan Murphy.

Ross, who starred in two seasons of FX’s groundbreaking series, and has appeared in several seasons of Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” is alleging that Murphy left her “on read” after she reached out to him regarding the idea for an all-Black cast for a season of “American Horror Story.” She said a lack of communication left her wondering about her status with Murphy and FX and whether she should pursue other projects.

In several X posts on Tuesday, Ross shared email correspondence between herself and the Emmy winner.

“Remember your idea about a HORROR seasons starring Black women? Well I’m doing it,” Murphy wrote in an email to Ross in 2020, according to a screenshot she provided. “Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby … Not sure of the fourth?”

Several outlets have reported that the Gabby in the email is actor Gabourey Sidibe.

In a TikTok also posted on Tuesday, the “Transparent” actor showed two more emails that she said she sent to Murphy.

One email appeared to be a reply to his 2020 message. In it she wrote, “YAAAAAASSSSS! Debbi Morgan (“Eve’s Bayou”) the culture would LIVE and she’s a powerhouse actress. Also someone else like a Lynn Whitfield or Alfre Woodard would TURN IT.”

She added, “But, I would totally say Me, Keke Gabby, and Adina [Porter] or Angela Bassett, (but I know she’s probably locked on one of your other shows) Adina (also my sis Amiyah Scott (“STAR” on FOX) would be a great choice too. She is the one who introduced me to “AHS.” Really good instincts and timing and GORGEOUS.)”

After saying that she didn’t hear back from Murphy following that email exchange, Ross said she sent him flowers, as well as an email in 2022, but still received no response.

In her 2022 email to Murphy, Ross said she wrote, per a screenshot, “Good morning, up cleaning and organizing and thinking about what [‘AHS’] season 11’s focus could be and then just thought maybe just ask you that when that formulates if I could be on the production side as well. I think I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to a Black lead cast.”

Ross claimed Marvel had reached out to her and that she’d had extensive auditions with the studio — but she also was in limbo about her status with Murphy and FX.

“It’s not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time,” she wrote in an X post. “It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for marvel.”

Representatives for Murphy and FX did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.