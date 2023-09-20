Angelica Ross accuses Emma Roberts of intentionally misgendering her on ‘AHS: 1984’ set

Angelica Ross accused her “American Horror Story: 1984” co-star Emma Roberts of misgendering her on the set of the 2019 anthology series.

Ross made the allegations Tuesday — the same day “AHS: Delicate” premiered — during an Instagram Live, recounting the tense moment on the set of the 2019 season of the FX anthology series. The “Pose” star, who played the psychologist known as Nurse Rita on the twisted drama, also accused Roberts of playing “mind games” on the set, alleging that if anyone complained, they would deal with repercussions.

During a playful moment while they were talking on set, Ross, 42, alleged that Roberts, 32, accused her of “being mean.” At first Ross said she knew that Roberts wasn’t “being for real, for real,” but things took a turn when Roberts allegedly appealed to a third party (a person named John) to defuse the moment and purposely misgendered Ross.

“She’s just being whatever,” said Ross, who is transgender. “And John is like, ‘OK, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ And she then looks at me and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’ And she turned around like this and covers her mouth [with her shirt], but can’t see that I’m looking at her ... like, ‘what the f— did you just say?’”

The “Claws” actor said that she needed to take a moment to “process” what Roberts was trying to say and ultimately declined to speak up about it at the time for fear of retaliation.

“I’m standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did.

“So when I saw that happening, I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that b— the entire time after that,” Ross said, even when they had scenes together.

“She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, ‘Are you OK? You haven’t been talking.’ I’m like, ‘Mmhmm,” she continued. “‘Cause b— don’t play me. You’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me.”

Representatives for Roberts and FX did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Roberts also starred in Fox’s “Scream Queens” and joined “AHS” in its third season (“Coven”). The actor, who is the niece of film icon Julia Roberts, has appeared in each season since. She played naive Camp Redwood counselor Brook Thompson in “1984” and stars in “Delicate” as Anna Victoria Alcott, an actor who is trying to become a mother.

Separately, in several posts Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter), Ross shared email correspondence between herself and the series’ producer Ryan Murphy, whom she alleged left her “on read” after she reached out to him regarding the idea for an all-Black cast for a season of “American Horror Story.”