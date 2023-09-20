Mo’Nique asks CBS to pay her and Countess Vaughn fairly for ‘The Parkers’

Mo’Nique released a video on Tuesday asking CBS to pay her and co-star Countess Vaughn fairly for their work on the sitcom “The Parkers.”

The actor and comedian shared the video on Instagram several months after she sued CBS and Paramount in Los Angeles Superior Court for breach of contract, alleging that she and others did not receive their fair share of profits from the successful TV comedy.

At the top of the video, Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, express their support for the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes, which have prompted a number of people to speak out about the lack of residual pay they have received for their work on hit TV series, such as “The Parkers.”

“The Parkers” — a spinoff of another popular series, “Moesha” — starred Mo’Nique and Vaughn as mother-daughter duo Nikki and Kim Parker.

“We’re coming to y’all today to let you know we’re standing with all the unions that are striking right now,” Mo’Nique says in the clip.

“And we have a story that we must share of our own with the community.”

The Oscar winner said that during the 24 years “The Parkers” has been on the air (including reruns), the network has tried to convince her and Vaughn that the series has made “absolutely no money.” Hicks added that such a claim is “baffling,” considering that the show was allegedly made for less than $70 million during its original five-year run.

“What we’re asking you, CBS, is can you please treat these two Black women fairly?” Mo’Nique says in the video. “Don’t pay us any more, but don’t pay us any less.”

“The reason why we’re having this conversation out loud for the community to hear is this: We see the numbers, and they still don’t want to pay,” Hicks added. “What will happen to you when you don’t even know the numbers exist?”

Both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are seeking more transparency from the major studios in regard to streaming data, so that guild members can be more informed when negotiating future deals.

Mo’Nique is among thousands of striking actors fighting to be paid more for shows that are replayed on TV and streaming platforms. “The Parkers,” which originally aired on UPN for five seasons, lives on in reruns and on Netflix, where it began streaming in 2020.

In her lawsuit against Paramount and CBS, Mo’Nique said the entertainment companies owed her “millions” for her work on “The Parkers.” She alleged in the complaint that the show’s writers had been underpaid as well.

“While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” Mo’Nique’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Former Times staff writer Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.